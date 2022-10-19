New Apple TV 4K Gadget Debuts with Lower Price
Third-generation streaming player includes a faster processor, HDR10+ support, a more popular USB-C charging interface ... and an MSRP that's $50 cheaper
The Cadillac of connected TV gadgets just got an upgrade ... and a decidedly more affordable suggested retail price.
Released amid a flurry of new Apple hardware, the third generation of the Apple TV 4K now comes with an entry-level $129 price tag, which is 50 bucks cheaper than the second generation Apple TV 4K.
For the lesser money, purchasers get a device that's 50% faster than the 2G model, but uses 30% less power, according to Apple, all thanks to a A15 Bionic CPU.
Apple has ditched its fussy Lightning charging interface in favor of the far more accessible USB-C. The gadget supports HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio, comes with a Siri voice-enabled remote, and includes a spacious 64 gigabytes of storage -- which is about four times as much as you'll find in most competitor's grande-sized boxes.
The premium version, which retails for $149, adds Ethernet connectivity to Wi-Fi support, and it includes a cavernous 128 GB of storage. ■
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
