New Apple TV 4K Gadget Debuts with Lower Price

The Cadillac of connected TV gadgets just got an upgrade ... and a decidedly more affordable suggested retail price.

Released amid a flurry of new Apple hardware, the third generation of the Apple TV 4K now comes with an entry-level $129 price tag, which is 50 bucks cheaper than the second generation Apple TV 4K.

For the lesser money, purchasers get a device that's 50% faster than the 2G model, but uses 30% less power, according to Apple, all thanks to a A15 Bionic CPU.

Apple has ditched its fussy Lightning charging interface in favor of the far more accessible USB-C. The gadget supports HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio, comes with a Siri voice-enabled remote, and includes a spacious 64 gigabytes of storage -- which is about four times as much as you'll find in most competitor's grande-sized boxes.

The premium version, which retails for $149, adds Ethernet connectivity to Wi-Fi support, and it includes a cavernous 128 GB of storage. ■