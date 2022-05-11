Apple Set to Abandon Lightning Port for Popular USB-C - Analyst
By Daniel Frankel published
Apple could give up on its superior but arcane charging and data transfer interface standard starting with the 2023 iPhone
Is Apple about to what it said it never would, and give up on its rather exclusive charging port standard for one of the most popular streaming devices of all, the iPhone?
According to influential tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will abandon its decade-long fixation on the Lightning port in favor of the more popularly used USB-C standard starting with its 2023 iPhones.
Via an unspecified survey, Kuo said USB-C “could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support.”
Apple has long favored the somewhat exclusive Lightning standard because it allows more streamlined product design and offers better waterproofing capabilities.
But Apple has faced pressure from entities like the European Union, which would like to see iPhones adopt the same charging cable standard the vast majority of the global smartphone market uses. This would cut down on electronic waste, the EU contends.
For its part, Apple has said that suddenly switching all its phones to USB-C would generate more e-waste, not less. And it has been widely assumed that Apple will abandon Lightning when it takes its iPhones portless, relying on wireless charging and data transfer.
But as The Verge, which first reported on Kuo's tweet, noted, Apple has come around a bit lately, integrating USB-C in its most recent iPads.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.