New ABC reality: Hamptons life

ABC is planning to depict life among the beautiful people in The Hamptons, a mini-series set for summer production.

ABC has hired two-time Academy Award winning documentary maker Barbara Kopple (Harlan County, USA) to direct the mini-series. The concept is to follow a supposedly diverse group of people experiencing life in the Hamptons between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Hamptons is an exclusive resort community on eastern Long Island in New York, widely renowned as a seasonal hangout for corporate and creative celebrities.

The documentary format makes the production immune to the possible writers' strike this summer. The mini-series is expected to air next season. - Richard Tedesco