Nevion Appoints Geir Bryn-Jensen CEO

Nevion chairman Per Otto Dyb has announced the appointment of technology and business development veteran Geir Bryn-Jensen as Nevion CEO.

Bryn-Jensen, who previously served as executive vice president of sales and marketing at Nevion, joined the provider of broadcast applications and video services management in 2010.

In announcing the appointment, the company noted that the leadership change is part of Nevion's ongoing strategy to maintain its strong position in broadcast markets and "claim a leadership position in the emerging video service management markets."

"We are excited about this appointment and have great faith in Geir and his vision for Nevion," said Dyb. "It is now time to take Nevion to the next level. Geir's drive, creativity and combined experience with broadcasters, service providers and IT will give us the leadership we need."

Bryn-Jensen brings nearly 20 years' experience in international sales and business development within the IT, telecom and broadcast industries to the position. Before joining Nevion, he spent six years as director and country manager at CA Norway AS. Prior to this, he was a manager at Accenture's Media & Entertainment practice and he previously spent six years in Telenor's media and broadcast business in a variety of business development roles in Europe and Asia.