Neville Joins Current Affair
Arthel Neville, former host of Twentieth Television's Good Day Live, has been named West Coast correspondent for the syndicator's revival of daily access-magazine strip A Current Affair, which is scheduled to debut March 21.
Neville is a veteran of the Fox family (Twentieth is a News Corp. company). Before a stint at CNN, she was an anchor for Fox News Channel in New York, a senior correspondent for Fox Files, and host of a weekly segment on FNC's O’Reilly Factor.
Her other credits also include the syndicating Extra and E! Entertainment's Extreme Closeup.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.