Neville Joins Current Affair

Arthel Neville, former host of Twentieth Television's Good Day Live, has been named West Coast correspondent for the syndicator's revival of daily access-magazine strip A Current Affair, which is scheduled to debut March 21.

Neville is a veteran of the Fox family (Twentieth is a News Corp. company). Before a stint at CNN, she was an anchor for Fox News Channel in New York, a senior correspondent for Fox Files, and host of a weekly segment on FNC's O’Reilly Factor.

Her other credits also include the syndicating Extra and E! Entertainment's Extreme Closeup.

