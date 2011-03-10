Neustar Names Harris Executive VP
Neustar has named Scott Blake Harris as executive VP legal
and external affairs, reporting to company president Lisa Hook
The appointment is effective March 14. Harris has been
general counsel at the Department of Energy as well as co-chair of the
broadband subcommittee of the National Science and Technology Council.
"One industry after another - from telecom to filmed entertainment
to broadcast TV - is recognizing they need Neustar to help them realize their
digital ambitions," said Harris in a statement.
The Open Mobile Video Coalition just tapped Neustar to
handle digital rights management for mobile DTV.
