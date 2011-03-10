Neustar Names Harris Executive VP

Neustar has named Scott Blake Harris as executive VP legal

and external affairs, reporting to company president Lisa Hook

The appointment is effective March 14. Harris has been

general counsel at the Department of Energy as well as co-chair of the

broadband subcommittee of the National Science and Technology Council.

"One industry after another - from telecom to filmed entertainment

to broadcast TV - is recognizing they need Neustar to help them realize their

digital ambitions," said Harris in a statement.

The Open Mobile Video Coalition just tapped Neustar to

handle digital rights management for mobile DTV.