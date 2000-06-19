Neuman dishes on DEN

David Neuman knows where all the Digital Entertainment Network bodies are buried and last week he dug them up. In a rambling, humorous and thoughtful address at the Streaming Media East conference, he detailed the demise of the entertainment Web site.

Many executives of defunct Web companies would have ducked a speaking engagement at a major Web confab. But Neuman seemed to relish recounting what he called the "challenging, exhilarating, painful and ultimately worthwhile" experience of being president of DEN, comparing himself to Jacob Marley's ghost, "rattling his chains in warning."

Neuman opened with a scatter-shot of footnotes about the rise and fall of DEN, including the IPO that was filed then pulled, the venture capitalists who committed and backed out, the 12 reorganizations, the three missed payrolls, and raising $62 million in six months while burning $5 million a month.

"As they said in The Godfather II," he noted, "this is the business we chose."

Then Neuman launched into a litany entitled "10 Things I've Learned":