NeuLion Launches College Sports Division

NeuLion, Inc. has set up a new division, NeuLion College that will focus exclusively on college athletics. The company has appointed Steven Brown as senior vice president of NeuLion College to run the division and Ed O'Brien as vice president.

The company already works closely with a number of universities and colleges, including Duke University, LSU, Oregon and NCAA Division I schools and conferences and delivers thousands of live and on demand events each year over digital media. The new division was created to further expand that business.

"We are excited about the strength and momentum of our college business as we further position ourselves as a leader in college athletics," said Nancy Li, CEO of NeuLion in a statement. "There is tremendous growth and opportunity for college athletics as it relates to digital media. We are passionate about offering services that connect more fans and expand our partners' viewer base."

Prior to taking charge of the new division, Brown served as chief sales and marketing officer at SilverCarrot and senior director of business development at United Online.

"NeuLion's College Division is an important step in the evolution of NeuLion's business, allowing us to continue working with schools and providing cutting edge technology and serving as a strategic digital media partner," noted Brown in a statement.