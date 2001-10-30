Networks to sue Replay TV

Viacom's CBS, Disney's ABC, General Electric's NBC and other media companies

are planning to sue personal video recorder maker Replay TV for copyright

infringement.

Insiders say the major media companies are putting the final touches on the

multi-million dollar suit that will be filed in a Los Angeles courtroom by

week's end.

The companies are said to be threatened by Replay TV's 'commercial advance'

button that allows viewers to 'all but eliminate' ads by quickly skipping

through them when playing back a program.

The companies are also worried that Replay's newest model is designed to

allow users to share video over computer networks or the Internet.

Ailing Replay was sold by a group of media companies to computer accessory

maker SonicBlue earlier this year.

ABC, CBS and NBC spokesmen all had no comment. - Joe Schlosser