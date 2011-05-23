Networks Party at Upfronts

During last week's upfronts, most networks threw parties

to celebrate upcoming programming slates, AdAge

reported.

ABC stood out as the only network to bow out of the

upfront after-parties. Fox's event at the Hilton Hotel Wollman Rink on Monday

provided a generous spread with judges from the hyped X Factor available for photos, the article said.

NBC's party at the Hilton Hotel Monday gave guests the

opportunity to meet stars from shows like Parks

and Recreation and Community while featuring an open bar. Turner's

Wednesday private lunch was at the Hilton Hotel Del Posto, offering a

three-course meal and the presence of stars including Conan O'Brien.

CBS' hosted a Wednesday party that featured more than

eight lounges occupied by the casts of The

Good Wife, How I Met Your Mother,

Hawaii Five-0, The Big Bang Theory and

more. Finally, attendants of Adult Swim's party at the Hilton Hotel Roseland

Ballroom were treated to entertainment by Jay-Z.