Networks Party at Upfronts
During last week's upfronts, most networks threw parties
to celebrate upcoming programming slates, AdAge
reported.
ABC stood out as the only network to bow out of the
upfront after-parties. Fox's event at the Hilton Hotel Wollman Rink on Monday
provided a generous spread with judges from the hyped X Factor available for photos, the article said.
NBC's party at the Hilton Hotel Monday gave guests the
opportunity to meet stars from shows like Parks
and Recreation and Community while featuring an open bar. Turner's
Wednesday private lunch was at the Hilton Hotel Del Posto, offering a
three-course meal and the presence of stars including Conan O'Brien.
CBS' hosted a Wednesday party that featured more than
eight lounges occupied by the casts of The
Good Wife, How I Met Your Mother,
Hawaii Five-0, The Big Bang Theory and
more. Finally, attendants of Adult Swim's party at the Hilton Hotel Roseland
Ballroom were treated to entertainment by Jay-Z.
