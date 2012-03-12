Networks, News Divisions and Stations Taking Notice of Pinterest

The New User Engagement? Stick a Pin In It

Networks offer six simple rules for succeeding in latest social media tack

By Andrea Morabito

The biggest ideas on the Web can sometimes be the simplest. That's the case with Pinterest, the latest social media darling to capture the attention of the Internet and media industries alike. More



News Organizations Pin Hopes on Social Media

NBC News, Weather Channel find natural fit; others explore possibilities

By Lindsay Rubino

The sharp increase of users on social media's shiny new toy, Pinterest, has piqued the curiosity of several news organizations. For some, integrating this emerging platform into one's brand has been a challenge, while others have found the pinboard's capabilities a natural fit. More



Stations Show Some Interest in Pinterest

Handful of local TV types jump in headlong, while most want to wait and see

By Michael Malone

It takes a standout start-up to break through the jammed social media landscape, but that appears to be what's happening with Pinterest for Scripps in West Palm Beach. Fla., as well as in the corporate office. About three months ago, Jeff Brogan, news director at Scripps' WPTV, had seen enough mentions of the so-called "online pinboard" platform known as Pinterest on Facebook to ask his wife about it. Brogan's missus was well-versed in the ways of Pinterest, and as a newsroom exec, Brogan was curious about how he could use the platform to extend the market leader's brand and reach users on the go. More