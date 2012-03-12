Networks, News Divisions and Stations Taking Notice of Pinterest
The New User Engagement? Stick a Pin In It
Networks offer six simple rules for succeeding in latest social media tack
By Andrea Morabito
The biggest ideas on the Web can sometimes be the simplest. That's the case with Pinterest, the latest social media darling to capture the attention of the Internet and media industries alike. More
News Organizations Pin Hopes on Social Media
NBC News, Weather Channel find natural fit; others explore possibilities
By Lindsay Rubino
The sharp increase of users on social media's shiny new toy, Pinterest, has piqued the curiosity of several news organizations. For some, integrating this emerging platform into one's brand has been a challenge, while others have found the pinboard's capabilities a natural fit. More
Stations Show Some Interest in Pinterest
Handful of local TV types jump in headlong, while most want to wait and see
By Michael Malone
It takes a standout start-up to break through the jammed social media landscape, but that appears to be what's happening with Pinterest for Scripps in West Palm Beach. Fla., as well as in the corporate office. About three months ago, Jeff Brogan, news director at Scripps' WPTV, had seen enough mentions of the so-called "online pinboard" platform known as Pinterest on Facebook to ask his wife about it. Brogan's missus was well-versed in the ways of Pinterest, and as a newsroom exec, Brogan was curious about how he could use the platform to extend the market leader's brand and reach users on the go. More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.