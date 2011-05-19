Networks Making Social Media Part of Upfront Pitches

During this year's upfront week, network execs have been placing a large emphasis on social media, reports The New York Times.

The

CW is leading the charge on that front, announcing its partnership with

the mobile app Shopkick, and the creation of its multi-platform game

"Cwingo." Advertisers will be able to offer special deals through the

Shopkick app to air exclusively during CW programming.

With

other options for more ad dollars, networks are looking for any way

they can snatch up every available dollar, even if it means adding more

networks. Univision will announce it its upfront the creation of three

cable channels in 2012.

Upfront week will end Thursday with CW, Univision and Vme.