Networks Making Social Media Part of Upfront Pitches
During this year's upfront week, network execs have been placing a large emphasis on social media, reports The New York Times.
The
CW is leading the charge on that front, announcing its partnership with
the mobile app Shopkick, and the creation of its multi-platform game
"Cwingo." Advertisers will be able to offer special deals through the
Shopkick app to air exclusively during CW programming.
With
other options for more ad dollars, networks are looking for any way
they can snatch up every available dollar, even if it means adding more
networks. Univision will announce it its upfront the creation of three
cable channels in 2012.
Upfront week will end Thursday with CW, Univision and Vme.
