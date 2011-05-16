NetworksLook for Fresh Ideas With New Batch of Pilots

To make up for

last year's washout of new series, networks are ready to show that this year

will be different, reports The New York

Times.

The networks are

basically admitting that last year was a snoozefest, and are not afraid to put

up big money (see: Terra Nova) or go with new ideas. Period pieces,

special effects dinosaurs and fairytale characters are all part of the new crop

of series.

Helping usher in

this new wave of ideas is the fact that three networks are touting new chief

execs this year. New NBC Entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt and new ABC topper

Paul Lee both agree that in order for the networks to keep eyeballs on their

station, they can't keep pumping out police procedurals and sitcoms.

Some of the new

pilots this year are Fox's X Factor, Terra Nova, and Alcatraz. NBC is using the

success of The Voice to help launch two new musical shows, The

Sing-off and Smash. ABC is getting into the fairytale world with Grimm

and is bringing Tim Allen back with Last Man Standing. Even CBS is

breaking from its traditional programming strategy with the serialized Person

of Interest. Though the network's biggest change will be in a show in its

ninth season, as Ashton Kutcher will step in to replace the fired Charlie Sheen

on Two and a Half Men.

While new directions

will be common theme at this year's upfronts, the networks will also be

focusing on stability.