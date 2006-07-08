Networks Cool on Viewer News Video

When the London subway was bombed a year ago, the work of “citizen

journalists,” the often grainy footage shot on personal digital cameras and

cellphones, was everywhere. Almost immediately, mainstream TV news

organizations began a quest to fill their broadcasts with such freelance

firepower.

But a year later, none of the major TV news organizations have included

citizen journalism as a major part of their newscasts. The news networks'

hesitancy to embrace content from viewers on-air has less to do with concern

about video authenticity than with a desire to keep a certain level of quality

and control.

TV news organizations' success depends on building trust with their

viewers and establishing themselves as a dependable destination for viewers to

learn the events of the day, and camcorder clips of stories, however

newsworthy, aren't necessarily reliable or always ready.

So far, networks' efforts to ride the current wave of popularity for

viewer-submitted video have been mainly for promotional reasons, such as

NBC's deal to have the Internet video site YouTube host clips of its fall

series. The network will create an NBC-branded channel on YouTube—which

typically displays amateur contributions—to feature video and long-form

promos, while YouTube will promote the NBC content throughout its site.

Perhaps more than any other network, ABC has tried to exploit

user-generated content. ABC News Now, the digital news service from ABC, will

this month launch a daily program based on content submitted by its viewers.

Seen & Heard will solicit viewer video

and questions for ABC News experts and news figures online and string them

together into an hour-long 12:30 p.m. program, focusing each show on one issue,

such as global warming or social security.

ABC's seven-day-a-week show is being designed as “a big daily

electronic town meeting,” according to ABC News Digital Executive Producer

Michael Clemente, aiming to empower viewers by harnessing technology to allow

them to create the news rather than just passively watch it.

News Now has experimented with viewer-contributed content about a half

dozen times in the two years since it launched, most successfully when it

received 10,000 videos from viewers voicing their opinions on this year's

State of the Union address.

“As much as there's traffic in funny video clips of pets and odd

people dancing and all that that's out there, people really want a place to

go where they think we're doing stories that matter,” says Clemente.

“It's one thing to shout on talk radio or post something on a message

board, but if you can talk back to people making the decisions, that will be

very powerful.”

News Now's reach is tiny: It's available as a broadband channel and

to 2 million cellphone users, as well as to subscribers to Verizon's FiOS

service. Seen & Heard selections will be

offered to ABC affiliates and to the network news programs like

World News Tonight and

Good Morning America, for incorporation into

TV shows that reach a mainstream audience.

Nonetheless, News Now is still ahead of the pack in establishing a

broadcast network's interest in more heavily incorporating video from

viewers.

CBS News' efforts to empower viewers have so far been limited to

“Assignment America,” largely on the evening news, where viewers vote on

which stories the network pursues for a weekly segment. Like other news

divisions, CBS News ran viewer video on Hurricane Katrina and the London subway

bombings on-air only after vetting each submission. But unlike ABC, CBS does

not plan to let viewers upload video to its Website.

“As a news organization, we have to verify the authenticity of any

video before using it on our site,” says a CBS spokesperson.

NBC aired viewers' video footage of the London bombings, but the

majority of its viewer contributions are in the form of e-mailed comments or

questions on stories.

Current's high standards

No one understands demanding high standards of quality when it comes to

viewer-submitted video better than Current, the youth-targeting digital cable

channel that aims to fill its entire programming grid with content from

viewers.

The channel culls viewers' Internet uploads—mostly short-form

documentary footage—on diverse subjects ranging from AIDS in Africa to the

style of hip-hop personality Missy Elliott, lets the viewers vote on which they

would like to see on TV, and then reviews the content itself, paying

contributors whose work makes the cut and ends up on TV.

In the year since its launch, Current has grown its distribution from 20

million to nearly 30 million homes and increased the amount of

viewer-contributed content it programs from 10% to 30%. Despite the growth, the

network still expects to program 40%-50% of content from viewers in its next

year.

“We could be 100% if we wanted because we certainly have the volume of

contributions,” says Current President of Programming David Neuman. “But

we're keeping the standards very high. We're the highest-level quality of

user-generated content—the absolute best and most compelling stuff.

“It's not home video at the dinner table of the adorable 2-year-old

throwing his food.”

On cable, MSNBC launched a “Citizen Journalists Report” on its

Website during Katrina, but at press time, the top viewer-contributed posting

was dated Nov. 15, 2005.

MSNBC says it's working on technology to let viewers upload more video

to its site. CNN, which calls on viewers to submit content for breaking-news

stories, will shortly announce a plan to solicit viewer-contributed content,

says CNN/U.S. Senior VP Sue Bunda. She says CNN puts viewer clips through the

same vetting process as any other story that runs.

If advertisers are skittish about displaying their content on some

user-submitted video Websites, they may feel safer about viewer-submitted

content when it comes to network TV—especially news, media buyers say.

“Whatever appears has to have gone through their broadcast standards

and practices,” points out John Rash, senior VP for media-buying agency

Campbell Mithun. “While marketers will proceed with caution, there are

multiple mechanisms in place to make sure that neither network nor advertiser

is embarrassed.”

Entertainment networks like VH1 and Oxygen have also begun exploiting

viral video's popularity, through contests; Oxygen received video submissions

from 5,000 women hoping to be picked as contestants for its for its

full-figured beauty pageant Mo'Nique's Fat

Chance.

USA Network chose a 21-year-old who speaks backwards to win its online

“Show Us Your Character Contest.” She will appear in USA commercials on TV

and at movies.

ABC News Now, for one, is looking for viewers' help in covering the

“stories that matter,” says Clemente. It will pair with Internet portals

like Yahoo! to solicit viewer video for Seen and

Heard's daily show.

Says Clemente, “This is about freedom and democracy in action: sending

[video] in to something as visible as ABC News and have it play back on the

air, and having your thoughts matter more than voting on

American Idol.”