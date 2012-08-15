Networks About 85% Sold Out of NFL Ad Inventory; College Football Even Further Along

Football remains a hot destination for advertisers. Even

with marketers shelling out around $1 billion this summer on the NBC Olympics

telecasts, they are showing no indications of cutting back on their fall

NFL and college football spending.

"With all the sports ad impressions in the marketplace, with

the Olympics and with Fox adding its Pac-12 football games in primetime and

with our new Thanksgiving night NFL game, advertisers are still putting money

into football telecasts," says Seth Winter, executive VP, sales and marketing,

NBC Sports Group. "It shows the power of TV sports."

TV advertising sales for the fast-approaching 2012 NFL

season are quietly moving along with most of the league's TV partners about 85%

sold out of their commercial avails.

CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network are all ahead of

last year's sellout levels, which were impacted early-on by the league contract

dispute and lockout of the players, which wasn't resolved until late July. The

networks are getting mid-to-high-single digit price increases over last season.

At the same time, college football ad sales for most of

those networks are even further along, with similar price increases.

John Bogusz, executive VP of sales and marketing at CBS

Sports, says his network's sellout level for its Sunday afternoon games at this

point is "much better" than last year, with the automotive category being the

most active. Other strong ad categories for the CBS NFL telecasts include beer,

fast food and insurance/financial.

CBS also has a new halftime show sponsor in Verizon, which

replaces Sprint, whose contract with the network expired.

Bogusz says CBS is over 95% sold out of its college football

ad inventory, which includes its Saturday SEC game coverage, along with the

Army-Navy game late in the season, and a Sept. 1 kickoff between Notre Dame and

Navy from Dublin, Ireland.

Likewise, NBC's Winter says the network's Saturday Notre

Dame football telecasts are "virtually sold out" and he is hoping that if Notre

Dame has a solid season, his sales team can put the ad units it has set aside

for make-goods back into the marketplace.

As far as NBC's Sunday

Night Football sales are concerned, Winter says the network is over 85%

sold, which is 20% ahead of last year at this time. Winter added that several

early-season games are sold out. He also says the network has 15 multiyear

deals with advertisers for SNF,

several of which include sponsorships of the Football Night in America pregame show and the pre-kickoff segment.

"Right now, we anticipate exceeding last year's sales total

for the season," Winter says, with automotive, fast food,

telecommunications, insurance/financial and electronics/technology

being strong categories.

Winter adds that NBC's first-time Thanksgiving night

telecast, which will pit the New England Patriots against the New York Jets, is

about 75% sold out at $975,000 per 30-second spot, a unit price he said the

network has "not compromised on."

"There's been a little sticker shock by some marketers but we

feel as the season progresses, we will eventually sell the game out," Winter says,

adding that the game has been of particular interest to retailers.

Winter says NBC has been getting high single-digit increases

for its NFL inventory, but said advertisers who bought multiyear packages have

paid lower increases.

NBC also has one new automotive sponsor for the SNF postgame segment, though Winter did

not wish to disclose the brand.

Ed Erhardt, president of global marketing and sales for

ESPN, says the cable network is seeing increased ad sales activity for its Monday Night Football telecasts in the

insurance/financial, fast food and movie categories. He also said the network

has sold a good amount of political advertising, with some commercials from the

Obama campaign already running, and pointing out that ESPN has a Monday

telecast the night before the presidential election in November.

ESPN does not accept advertising from Political Action

Committees (PACs), but will accept ads directly from the campaigns or through a

deal it recently signed with NCC Media, the cable operator partnership. Under

the terms of that deal, NCC bought ad time on assorted ESPN telecasts,

including MNF, and NCC will in turn

sell that time to political campaigns.

Erhardt says ESPN has sold a significantly larger

amount of digital advertising compared to last season for Monday Night Football and its other fall football programming, but

would not discuss the specifics.

"You can't underestimate the impact of digital on our MNF ad sales," Erhardt says, citing

advertiser desire to reach the vast audience of men in fantasy football leagues

who follow the season for player insight and stats beyond game day. "We

are monetizing digital very well and it's helping to drive our overall ad

sales. In many cases, mobile is leading the digital charge [over online] for certain

advertisers."

Erhardt says the network is also well-sold in college

football for both its games on ESPN and its Saturday night primetime college

football games on ABC. He says a "handful" of units remain for each of the

games. "For college, there are less restrictions and we have a little more

flexibility than we do with the NFL telecasts as far as what we can [do] for

advertisers during the telecasts," Erhardt says.

Fox would not comment on its NFL ad sales, but sources

familiar with their negotiations say the network is selling its inventory at

high single-digit increases and is also said to be about 85% sold, which would

put it ahead of last season. Auto, fast food, insurance and electronics are

strong categories for the Fox telecasts, sources say, while movie advertising

has been down a bit.

In college football-Fox will be airing Pac-12 games on

Saturday nights in primetime for the first time this season -advertising is

about 85% sold out, with the first month of the season totally sold out, according

to sources. Strong categories include automotive, fast food and insurance.

According to sources, Fox has signed up Ford as its Saturday night college football pregame sponsor, Pizza Hut as its halftime sponsor, AT&T as its postgame sponsor and GEICO will be the presenting sponsor of its September games.

NFL Network sales execs were not available for comment.

The National Football League telecasts are expected to have

another strong year after last season ended on a strong note. While

the Super Bowl always does well, the National and American Conference

championships last season on Fox and CBS, respectively, were among the

most-watched ever.

The AFC Championship Game on CBS between the Baltimore

Ravens and the New England Patriots drew an average of 48.7 million viewers,

the second-most watched AFC championship game in the past 30 years.

Meanwhile, the NFC Championship Game on Fox between the San

Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants drew 57.6 million viewers, the

third-most watched NFC championship game in the past 30 years.

Fox finished last year's regular NFL season telecasts

averaging 20.1 million viewers, flat compared to the 2010 season. Within that

total, however, it averaged 25.5 million viewers and a 9.3 18-49 rating for its

4:15 p.m. national window games.

CBS averaged 18.4 million viewers for its Sunday games, down

1.5%, but still a huge audience.

NBC averaged 21.5 million for its 18 Sunday Night Football games, down 1.4%; however, SNF was the most-watched primetime show

of the entire regular broadcast season. NBC opens the NFL season once again

this year, televising the NFL Kickoff game on Wednesday night, Sept. 5, featuring

the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Super Bowl champion New York Giants. Last year's

Kickoff game on NBC between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints

drew 27.2 million viewers.

NFL Network averaged 6.2 million viewers for its eight

Thursday night telecasts last season, up 10.8%, and a new record average

audience for the season. This coming the season, NFL Network will televise five

more Thursday night games, for a total of 13, beginning Sept. 13.

ESPN averaged 13.3 million viewers last regular season for

17 Monday Night Football telecasts,

down 9.6%, but again, it was still the most-watched cable network during the

season and No. 1 on Monday nights in the male 18-34 and 18-49 demos, and on

most Mondays, tops in men 25-54.

ESPN's Erhardt believes this year's schedule for MNF potentially has some stronger

matchups and that will draw more viewers. Among the top NFL teams making

appearances on MNF: the New York

Giants, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, New

Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago

Bears and the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos.