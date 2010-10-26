Network Chiefs Tout Staying Power of Broadcast

In a world of DVR and retrans battles, broadcast networks

have faced their fair share of threats in recent years. But according to the

heads of the five major broadcast networks, who spoke at the Hollywood Radio and

Television Society's "Network Chiefs" Newsmaker Luncheon Oct. 26, the power of

the broadcast product is here to stay.

"Nielsen tells us that people are watching more television

than ever before. People love television. Apple, Samsung, Verizon...they're

building their services out on our product," said Fox Broadcasting Company

President of Entertainment Kevin Reilly. "The audience is there, people still

love our product."

Reilly was joined onstage by NBC Universal Primetime

Entertainment President Angela Bromstad, ABC Entertainment Group President Paul

Lee, CW Entertaiment President Dawn Ostroff and CBS Entertainment President

Nina Tassler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills to discuss the state of the

broadcast television business. The panel was moderated by Lionsgate Television

Group President and HRTS President Kevin Beggs.

Despite their confidence, the network presidents were frank

about the challenges they face--not the least of which being receiving retrans

compensation.

Beggs was quick to address the elephant in the room, asking

Reilly what he'd like to say to viewers who have been the casuality of Fox's

ongoing battle with Cablevision.

"Take it up with Cablevision...I like to come out swinging

with the controversial topics," Reilly joked before explaining that "With all

the shifts that are going on in our business, this paradigm shift is among the

most important--[that is,] to get fairly compensated. I think we're entitled to

get a fair share of [what Cablevision charges customers]."

The other network heads echoed Reilly's sentiments about compensation.

"The more popular our content is--and it is--[the more] we

invest a tremendous amount of time and money in making great shows. And we

should be justly compensated [for that]," Tassler said.

Defining the success of those shows, with viewership

scattered across platforms and away from primetime thanks to DVR and other

technologically innovations, has been a mixed blessing for the networks.

"You have to look at the whole picture, and you have to

realize that every viewer has to be counted at some point. There are so many

viewers that are getting our content in different ways and they're not being

adequately counted, and it's only going to get worse and worse as the years go

on," Ostroff said. "I think it's going to be a challenge for all of us to come

up with new ways to find revenue streams where [viewers can be] counted."

Tassler added that the threat of new technology is simply

par for the course in today's broadcast industry.

"Years ago DVR was going to be ‘the end of our business' and

now DVR is our friend...if I get 6 million more viewers from a DVR, that's a

friendly relationship," she explained. "[New technology] is a way to enhance

what we're doing. It's still about delivering our content on different

platforms. People need to get access to our shows and it's important to provide

them, but it's [equally important] that we're compensated."

Beyond revenue, the broadcast industry faces

creative challenges. Bromstad agreed with her peers that the

marketplace for original programming is growing increasingly crowded, but says

that reality series still hold the potential for reinvention.

"I absolutely think there is a need for big reality hits as

part of a network and its schedule, and there is absolutely room. In every other

part of our business there's been such great number of good alternative shows

that [we think] it's hard to be competitive, it's hard to be original, [but] you

can sort of reinvigorate the platform," she said, citing veteran reality series

like American Idol that are undergoing

significant structural changes.

"I think alternative is now a mature category," Lee added,

saying that the days of pitching entirely new genres are gone. "But that doesn't

stop the fact you can reinvent alternative the way that you can scripted. You

just have to do it better."

While solutions to some of broadcast's challenges remain

unclear, the network chiefs agreed that the shifting technological and cultural

landscape will ultimately fuel broadcast's future successez.

"This year we had a show basted on Twitter [$#*! My Dad Says], we had a remake [Hawaii Five-0], we had a show [Detroit 1-8-7] that began as a reality

show that turned into another scripted show. So five years from now it's going

to very interesting to see where and how many different places an idea can

reach," Tassler explained. "It's a very exciting time."