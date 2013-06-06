Network Chiefs Set to Talk Sports at Sports Business & Technology Summit

A strong lineup of sports media leaders is set for the inaugural Sports Business & Technology Summit on June 19, presented by Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Technology.

Keynote speakers include:

Mark Lazarus, chairman of the NBC Sports Group

Bob Bowman, chairman and CEO of MLB Advanced Media

Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports

Laurel Richie, president of the WNBA

Randy Freer, co-president and COO of Fox Sports Media Group

John Skipper, president of ESPN and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks

Panels featuring executives from Turner Sports, Univision Deportes, YES Network and many more will round out the full-day event, which will be held in New York at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St.

Sessions will cover a wide range of areas, including rights acquisition, multiplatform distribution, social media engagement, advertising, mobile apps and 4K technology.

"There is no hotter topic in the television business than the incredible growth and evolution of sports. I cannot imagine a better group to analyze it than this incredible roster of accomplished executives," said Louis Hillelson, vice president and group publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. "We are proud to bring the whole industry together and connect our speakers with a passionate and engaged audience for a full day of conversation and insight."

More information about the sports summit is available at http://multichannelevents.com/sports/. It is one of more than 20 conferences and events presented this year by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, both units of NewBay Media.