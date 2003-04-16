Nets touting tight '04 marketplace

At the American Association of Advertising Agencies' management conference

Friday, Viacom Inc. chief operating officer Mel Karmazin fired off the first of many likely salvos

pertaining to ad sales in 2004.

He was bullish on the upcoming upfront selling season now that the war in

Iraq seems to be winding down, and he talked up 2004 by warning agency executives that

next year's TV and cable inventory will be tightened considerably by the

quadrennial confluence of the Olympic Games and the presidential campaign.

Like other network executives, Karmazin also believes it augurs well for the

upfront that scatter avails remain tight in the current quarter and for the

third quarter, as well.