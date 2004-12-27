Nets Keep on Trucking

ABC, Fox and others will start getting their big rigs from a new supplier.

NEP Supershooters, which provides mobile TV trucks, is buying trucks and related contracts from National Mobile Television (NMT). NEP will purchase three HDTV vehicles, including HD4, HD7 and HD8, as well as six other trucks and related support equipment.

HD7 and HD8 were recently rolled out to work on Fox NFL telecasts. NEP will also take over NMT's contracts with ABC and ESPN.

NMT employees working those contracts are expected to be asked to join NEP.