Nets get Autonomy
Los Angeles-based online design firm Autonomy is working on several new
products for CNN Headline News, Fox Cable and Scripps Networks.
The firm has completed the interface design for the interactive prototype for
CNN Headline News.
The Fox Cable project was to design and develop an umbrella Web site and
database for the Fox Cable Group, which includes Fox Sports World, Fox Sports,
National Geographic Channel and others.
Autonomy's work for Scripps was to develop, design and produce an affiliate
Web site/media-management system to provide affiliates with information on the
Scripps cable networks.
