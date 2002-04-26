Nets get Autonomy

Los Angeles-based online design firm Autonomy is working on several new

products for CNN Headline News, Fox Cable and Scripps Networks.

The firm has completed the interface design for the interactive prototype for

CNN Headline News.

The Fox Cable project was to design and develop an umbrella Web site and

database for the Fox Cable Group, which includes Fox Sports World, Fox Sports,

National Geographic Channel and others.

Autonomy's work for Scripps was to develop, design and produce an affiliate

Web site/media-management system to provide affiliates with information on the

Scripps cable networks.