Nets flexible on VOD

Broadcast-network executives said Tuesday that they expected to be flexible with cable operators' video-on-demand plans, adding that they would gradually give

them good-quality product to sell on their systems.

Fox chairman Peter Chernin said he is giving Cablevision Systems Corp. the right to

sell Fox Broadcasting's 24 and FX's The Shield to VOD customers

immediately after new episodes debut.

"What we felt is that we have very unique shows. We'll use VOD as a

promotional platform," Chernin said.

This is only a test, but it starts to break the logjam in VOD. Studios and

networks don't want to give cable operators good TV product on workable terms

for fear of setting a bad precedent.

While movie-studio chiefs are paranoid about VOD cannibalizing their DVD

sales, network heads are intrigued about reselling their TV product in a

package for cash.

ABC president Bob Iger said it was important that "we fuel the fire a little

bit with VOD." But he doesn't want ABC shows simply given away. "We want to

migrate slowly toward a VOD program and get paid for it," he added.

But Fox is willing to roll the dice a bit. Because Cablevision's digital

rollout has been plagued with software problems, VOD is only available in 25,000

homes. Fox stations face little risk of ratings siphoning.

Cablevision, in turn, has agreed to run hundreds of promos for the shows on

networks like VH1 and MTV: Music Television.

"We get value for it," FX president Peter Liguori said.

Both shows are co-produced by Fox Television.