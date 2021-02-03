Netflix’s ‘Mank’ Leads Golden Globes with 6 Noms

David Fincher’s biographical film, Mank, which tracks the travails of Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, received six Golden Globe nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Wednesday, as Netflix dominated the field.

Netflix easily led the field, garnering 42 nominations in all.

The top streaming service also came out ahead in TV, where the fourth season of The Crown received nominations for Best Drama Series, Best Television Actress — Drama Series (Olivia Colman), Best Television Actor -- Drama Series (Josh O’Connor), and Best Supporting Actress -- Television (Gillian Anderson). The Crown also took six nominations in all.

Netflix also saw top TV drama series nominations for Ratched and Ozark, as well as a best musical/comedy series nod for Emily in Paris and a best limited series nom for The Queen's Gambit.

Meanwhile, back on the film side, yet another Netflix movie, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 secured a second-best five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director and best screenplay for Sorkin; supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen; and best song.

The Golden Globe nominations are usually announced in December amid a chain of traditionally boozy events conducted by the HFPA. Of course, during this pandemic year, they were not only delayed, but virtualized.

Among other streaming companies, Amazon Studios nabbed 10 nominations in all, including nods for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the Small Axe anthology series, while Hulu totaled nine nominations, which included a nod for Pete Davidson comedy film Palm Springs and comedy series Ramy.

Disney Plus' The Mandalorian, meanwhile, also received a nod for best TV drama series.

