Netflix, WWE Partner on Wrestling Comedy ‘The Big Show Show’

Netflix and WWE Studios are partnering on a live-action family series called The Big Show Show. The multi-cam comedy stars WWE superstar The Big Show. Netflix is on board for ten episodes, and production begins August 9.

The series’ logline goes, “When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.”

The project’s executive producers and showrunners are Josh Bycel and Jason Berger. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell exec produce for WWE Studios.

Besides The Big Show (aka Paul Wight), the cast includes Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant.

WWE Studios is WWE’s content division that develops series and films.