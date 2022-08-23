Netflix Weekly Rankings - Korean Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' Leads Ordinary Pack of Also-Rans

Netflix is currently receiving another standout global audience performance from a local-language Korean TV series, with Week 7 of drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo leading the streaming company's global platform with 77.43 million streaming hours last week.

That performance narrowly surpassed Week 3 of DC Comics series adaptation The Sandman, which drew 77.24 million viewing hours from August 15-21. Day Shift, a paint-by-numbers, vampire themed comedy-action movie pairing Jamie Foxx with Snoop Dogg, drew a lackluster 63.39 million streaming hours last week, a period that included the movie's second weekend in release.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo stars Eun-bin Park as a young woman struggling with autism but blessed with a 164 IQ and a flair for -- wait for it -- the law. The 17-episode first season of the show has steadily grown its audience each week since its June 29 release.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo already ranks as Netflix's No. 6 local-language TV series hit ever, capturing 341.46 million streaming hours in its first four weeks on platform.

South Korea, of course, is the Netflix production hub of origin for the company's biggest hit ever, distopian series Squid Game, which drew 1.65 billion streaming hours in its first four weeks last fall.

