Netflix, Tyler Perry to Develop New ‘Madea’ Movie

Producer Tyler Perry will bring back his iconic character Madea for a new movie scheduled to debut in 2022, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The movie, A Madea Homecoming, will be the 12th film starring the popular character Mabel "Madea" Simmons, played by Perry. The movie will be produced at Tyler Perry Studios with a planned 2022 release date, said the company. Neither Netflix nor Perry released further details on the film project.

Perry said in 2019 that he would retire Madea after that year's theatrical film A Madea Family Funeral. In August 2020, BET Plus streamed a special, Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play, which was billed as Perry's final stage run as Madea.

Perry’s movies, including the 11 in the Madea franchise, have grossed more than $1 billion, according to Netflix.

A Madea Homecoming continues Perry’s affiliation with Netflix after last year’s original movie A Fall From Grace. Perry is also directing for Netflix A Jazzman’s Blues, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer.

Tyler Perry Studios President of Production and Development Michelle Snead will executive produce A Madea Homecoming along with Perry, who will also serve as writer and director of the film.