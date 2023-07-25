Netflix Tweaks Mobile App, Combines User Downloads With Watch Lists to Create New 'My Netflix' Personalization Feature

Looking to improve engagement on its mobile app, Netflix has rolled out a new menu personalization feature for iOS devices called "My Netflix," with plans to follow up with an Android iteration in August.

My Netflix replaces the "downloads" menu item on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Clicking on that menu item takes users not only to a screen featuring any of the shows and movies they've previously downloaded for offline viewing, but also any watch list items they've selected, trailers they've watched, promotions for upcoming titles, etc.

"Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab," wrote Netflix product manager Edith Chao in a company blog post.

Improved ease of use and engagement could help Netflix. An analysis of the streaming company's publicly accessible viewership metrics by Next TV last month found that viewership was down around 4% year over year during the first five months of 2023