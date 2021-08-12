Netflix Supersizes Its Reality Slate, Sets 'Largest Casting Call Ever'

Netflix has announced a major expansion of its reality-themed original programming, renewing some of its most popular non-scripted shows, while conducting what it calls the "largest reality casting call ever" to develop new ones.

In fact, the world's biggest SVOD service has even set up a casting portal so that youthful prospective cast members from the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland can share their stories and short reels.

Twentynine years after the debut of MTV's The Real World, the world's cup of self-involved twentysomethings eager to get seen is hardly depleted. In fact, in the age of Snapchat and Instagram, it runneth over.

Netflix is casting for Roaring Twenties, which in a blog post, Brandon Riegg, VP of unscripted and documentary series for the service, describes as "the coming-of-age story of eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the 'new normal' of 2020's America.

"Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult," Riegg added. "After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once."

Roaring Twenties is produced by Eureka Productions with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Wes Dening, and Ian Gelfand serving as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Netflix has renewed The Circle for a fourth and fifth season, with the competition show--produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group--about to start Season 3. Netflix said more than 14 million subscribing households tuned in within 28 days after the April premiere of Season 2.

Netflix also said that Emmy-nominated dating show Indian Matchmaking and another competition show, The American Barbecue Showdown, will both return for second seasons

"Whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, we might have a show for you--either now or someday soon. Just select a category and submit your casting video to be considered for future seasons. To register, you must be 18 years or older, and right now we’re focused on the US, Canada, and the UK. No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you!"