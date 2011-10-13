Netflix Strikes Licensing Agreement With CW

CBS and Warner Bros. Television Group have announced a

licensing agreement with Netflix, which allows U.S. members to view previous

seasons of scripted series from The CW's current schedule through the 2014-15 season.

The four-year deal also allows Netflix to stream more

than 700 hours of previous-season episodes of the network's current and future

series, with the rights extending for four years after each show ceases to

broadcast on the network. Content will also be made available through

electronic sell-through services and authenticated cable

providers on a partial-season basis.

Series to be made available to Netflix members include the network's new Ringer, Hart of Dixie and The Secret

Circle, as well as returning series The

Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, 90210, Supernatural, Nikita and

One Tree Hill.

Prior seasons of The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill and Nikita will

be available to Netflix members on Oct. 15. Supernatural

and 90210 will be available for

instant streaming in January 2012, with this season's slate of programming launching fall 2012.

"This is a forward-thinking agreement for a network whose

programming occupies a unique space in the content marketplace," said Leslie

Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corporation. "It is a model that opens a

new door for The CW programming to expand its audience reach through the

terrific Netflix service, and creates a brand-new window for CBS and Warner

Bros. to be paid for the content we supply the network. It also further

illustrates how new distribution systems are providing premium content

suppliers with additive revenue streams while still preserving traditional

monetization windows."

The CW President Mark Pedowitz added:

"This deal works across multiple levels for us. Not only will we be able to recruit

new viewers for our shows through the powerful reach of Netflix, but it

also makes The CW an even more attractive option to the creative

community."