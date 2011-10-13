Netflix Strikes Licensing Agreement With CW
CBS and Warner Bros. Television Group have announced a
licensing agreement with Netflix, which allows U.S. members to view previous
seasons of scripted series from The CW's current schedule through the 2014-15 season.
The four-year deal also allows Netflix to stream more
than 700 hours of previous-season episodes of the network's current and future
series, with the rights extending for four years after each show ceases to
broadcast on the network. Content will also be made available through
electronic sell-through services and authenticated cable
providers on a partial-season basis.
Series to be made available to Netflix members include the network's new Ringer, Hart of Dixie and The Secret
Circle, as well as returning series The
Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, 90210, Supernatural, Nikita and
One Tree Hill.
Prior seasons of The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill and Nikita will
be available to Netflix members on Oct. 15. Supernatural
and 90210 will be available for
instant streaming in January 2012, with this season's slate of programming launching fall 2012.
"This is a forward-thinking agreement for a network whose
programming occupies a unique space in the content marketplace," said Leslie
Moonves, president and CEO, CBS Corporation. "It is a model that opens a
new door for The CW programming to expand its audience reach through the
terrific Netflix service, and creates a brand-new window for CBS and Warner
Bros. to be paid for the content we supply the network. It also further
illustrates how new distribution systems are providing premium content
suppliers with additive revenue streams while still preserving traditional
monetization windows."
The CW President Mark Pedowitz added:
"This deal works across multiple levels for us. Not only will we be able to recruit
new viewers for our shows through the powerful reach of Netflix, but it
also makes The CW an even more attractive option to the creative
community."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.