Netflix to Stream With DreamWorks, Amazon Adds Fox

Netflix inked a pact with DreamWorks Animation SKG giving it exclusive pay-TV distribution rights for first-run films starting with the studio's 2013 lineup, while Amazon.com landed a deal with Twentieth Century Fox to provide movies and TV shows to bring its Amazon Prime streaming service to more than 11,000 titles.

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Netflix -- which has suffered a customer backlash over its decision to split DVD and streaming plans -- is trying to bulk up its streaming content, particularly given that its agreement with Starz Entertainment expires Feb. 28, 2012.

