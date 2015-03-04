Netflix Signs First Look Deal With Leonardo DiCaprio

Netflix has signed a first look deal with Leonardo DiCaprio and his Appian Way banner.

The multiyear pact will see the actor and his company produce a slate of documentaries and other nonfiction projects for the streaming service that will be centered around environmental and conservation issues. DiCaprio will be the producer or executive producer for all the films and docuseries generated under the deal.

DiCaprio’s first collaboration with Netflix, Virunga, received a Best Documentary Oscar nomination.

“Working with Netflix on Virunga has sparked a shared vision about projects that we want to develop and bring to viewers,” said DiCaprio. “There’s never been a more critical time for our planet or more of a need for gifted storytellers to help us all make sense of the issues we face.”

This marks the latest big name that Netflix has gotten into business with. The streaming service has multi-picture deals with Adam Sandler and indie duo Jay and Mark Duplass. Netflix will also be the home to the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon sequel and a new Pee-wee Herman film from Judd Apatow. Earlier this week, Netflix acquired the rights to Beasts of No Nation, from True Detective director Cary Fukunaga.

