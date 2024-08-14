Netflix Renews 'Supacell' Sci-Fi Series
British series to return for second season
Netflix has renewed its British sci-fi drama series Supacell for a second season, almost two months after debuting on the streaming service.
The second season of the series, confirmed by Netflix via social media, will continue to follow the lives of five Black South Londoners who unexpectedly develop superpowers, according to the streamer. The six-episode first season premiered in June.
The series first season was a hit for Netflix, reaching the top spot on Netflix’s global TV series list during its run, according to the service.
Supacell stars Calvin Demba, Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eddie Marsan and Eric Kofi-Abrefa. Series creator Rapman told Netflix the second season will reveal more about the lives of the five characters with extraordinary powers.
“Supacell season one is my Batman Begins. It’s a prequel of what they’ll be like. Season two is when you really see what they become,” he said.
