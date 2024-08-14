Netflix Renews Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' For a Second Season

Netflix announced Wednesday its Guy Ritchie-produced English gangster comedy series The Gentlemen has been renewed for a second, eight-episode season.

The first season, which debuted on March 7, garnered an impressive 81.5 million viewing hours and 12.2 million views in its first four days.

In its first full week of availability, The Gentlemen was the most watched series in all of U.S. subscription streaming, generating more than 20 million views.

The second season will once again star Theo James alongside Kaya Scodelario alongside Daniel Ings.

Additional casting for the season has yet to be revealed.

Netflix's series version of The Gentleman is set in the same universe as Guy Ritchie’s eponymous 2019 Miramax film.

Filming for season 2 is set to commence next year.

The Gentlemen is produced by Moonage Pictures in cooperation with executive producers Ritchie, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Marc Helwig and Ivan Atkinson.