Netflix Reclaims ‘Biggest Streaming Company’ Title From YouTube (Apples and Oranges Chart of the Day)

The oranges have once again usurped the apples.

Alphabet said YouTube generated $6.01 billion in ad revenue in the first quarter, a figure that outstripped its Q1 2020 performance by 49%. But the sales figure fell short of the record $7.16 billion generated in subscription sales by Netflix during the first three months of 2021.

Netflix, which actually slipped behind YouTube in Q4 revenue performance, is once again the biggest company in video streaming, comparing the somewhat asymmetrical base performance of these two very different businesses.

But Google’s ad-supported behemoth is actually growing faster—it's nearly 50% year-over-year expansion beat Netflix's Q1-to-Q1 growth of 23.4%.

Once more, YouTube’s ad revenue growth seems to be accelerating—it grew by nearly 47% on a quarterly basis in Q4.

Parent company Alphabet only started breaking out YouTube sales figures in the fourth quarter of 2019.