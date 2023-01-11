Netflix Ramps Up Live Streaming Push By Acquiring the Show That Helped Put It on the Hollywood Trophy Map, the SAG Awards
The Screen Actors Guild Awards became one of the first Hollywood kudos events to give Netflix a major showbiz trophy in 2015 when it handed a lead actor award to 'House of Cards' star Kevin Spacey
Netflix, which is dipping its toes in the live-streaming water with a Chris Rock standup special in March, has committed itself to become the live-streaming partner for the awards event that originally put the streaming giant on the Hollywood trophy map eight years ago, the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Netflix will live stream the 29th Annual SAG Awards on its YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26. And starting next year under a multiyear agreement, Netflix will stream the event on its main platform -- which will ostensibly have built out a dedicated annex for live events by that time.
Warner Bros. Discovery cable outlet TNT had served as the exclusive live TV partner for the SAG Awards since 1998. But the heavily leveraged media conglomerate, in the midsts of $3.5 billion in cuts, elected not to re-up its contract with SAG.
“As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, in a statement.
Traveling back in time to the more formative years of Netflix's original series expansion, it was recognition by the SAG Awards that preceded love from the Emmys and the Oscars.
In February 2015, House of Cards star Kevin Spacey received one of Netflix's first major showbiz awards when he won SAG's best lead actor in a drama series trophy. Spacey and co-star Robin Wright would go on to win both of the Emmys' dramatic series lead actor categories later that fall.
For the 29th iteration of the SAG Awards, Netflix has nominations (opens in new tab) in almost every major TV category, and some in some film categories, too -- including Eddie Redmayne for his title role in The Good Nurse.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
