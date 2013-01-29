Netflix to Raise $400M in Debt, Potentially to Fund Acquisitions

Netflix may make acquisitions or other "strategic

transactions" with its move to raise $400 million in new debt, $225 million of

which it plans to use to refinance current debt, the company said Tuesday.

The company said it intends to offer $400 million aggregate

principal amount of senior notes due 2021 to institutional buyers. Netflix will

use $225 million of the net proceeds to redeem its outstanding 8.5% senior

notes due 2017.

Netflix said it intends to use the remaining $175 million of

the funds for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures,

investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic

transactions.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.