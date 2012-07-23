Netflix Queues Up Warner Bros.' Bennett as CMO

Netflix on Monday said it has hired Kelly

Bennett, formerly head of interactive marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures, as

chief marketing officer.

Bennett reports to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. He takes over

for Leslie

Kilgore, who left Netflix in January 2012 after the company's drastic

change to pricing plans last year that led to a spate of customer

cancellations.

Bennett, a nine-year veteran of Warner Bros., also ran

digital marketing for the studio in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and

worked in promotion and business development for the company. Prior to Warner

Bros., he has held executive positions at Dow Jones International, Ignition

Media and online marketing agency Cimex Media, all based in London.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.