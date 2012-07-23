Netflix Queues Up Warner Bros.' Bennett as CMO
Netflix on Monday said it has hired Kelly
Bennett, formerly head of interactive marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures, as
chief marketing officer.
Bennett reports to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. He takes over
for Leslie
Kilgore, who left Netflix in January 2012 after the company's drastic
change to pricing plans last year that led to a spate of customer
cancellations.
Bennett, a nine-year veteran of Warner Bros., also ran
digital marketing for the studio in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and
worked in promotion and business development for the company. Prior to Warner
Bros., he has held executive positions at Dow Jones International, Ignition
Media and online marketing agency Cimex Media, all based in London.
