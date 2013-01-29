Netflix Prices $500 Million in Debt

Netflix announced the pricing of an offering of $500 million

in debt after market close Tuesday -- after the company had earlier

in the day said it was seeking to raise $400 million in debt financing --

which it plans to use for general corporate purposes, including funding

original TV series as well as "potential acquisitions and strategic

transactions."

Netflix said the sale of the notes is expected to close on

Feb. 1, subject to usual closing conditions. Interest on the notes will accrue

at a rate of 5.375% per year, and will be payable in cash semi-annually in

arrears, beginning on August 1, 2013; the Notes will mature on Feb. 1, 2021,

unless earlier repurchased or redeemed.

Netflix will use $225 million of the net proceeds to redeem

its outstanding 8.5% senior notes due 2017.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.