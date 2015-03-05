Netflix Picks Up Brit Marling-Zal Batmanglij Drama ‘The OA’

Netflix continues to ramp up its scripted originals, picking up drama The OA from indie duo Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

The eight-episode series, whose plot is being kept under wraps, marks the first TV project for the two. Marling will star in The OA and cowrite with Batmanglij who will direct. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B, Brad Pitt's production company, and Michael Sugar from Anonymous Content are executive producers, along with Marling and Batmanglij.

The series will debut across all territories in 2016.

“We are thrilled to be the home of the first television series Brit and Zal create together,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix. “Whether in front of or behind the camera, or both, their creative voice is always uniquely captivating.”

The pickup further expands Netflix’s roster of scripted originals, which has grown like wildfire over the past few months. On Friday, the streaming service debuts comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and will premiere drama Bloodline on March 20. In April, Netflix bows Daredevil, the first of four series produced by comic book powerhouse Marvel. In May, Netflix bows Grace & Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Marlin and Batmanglij are known for indie films Sound of My Voice and The East. Marling also starred in Another Earth.