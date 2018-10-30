Netflix Orders Season Six of ‘BoJack Horseman’

Netflix has ordered a sixth season of BoJack Horseman, its animated comedy about a gloomy horse. Season five premiered September 14. Will Arnett voices BoJack, a ‘90s sitcom star from the family comedy Horsin’ Around who tries to work out the next chapter of his career, and his life, in Los Angeles.

Aaron Paul voices BoJack’s layabout human sidekick Todd and Amy Sedaris does the voice for BoJack’s feline agent, and ex-girlfriend, Carolyn.

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright executive produce, along with Arnett and Paul.

The well-reviewed show is produced by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company.

@BoJack Horseman shared the news of the new season on Twitter, showing an edible arrangement he got from Netflix, with a card congratulating him on season six.