Netflix Makes 'Squid Game' Season 2 Really Official, Releases Teaser
Gi-hun and the Front Man are back for a second campaign of hot dystopian Korean-language action
It was widely assumed that a second season of Squid Game was set, but Netflix made it very official Sunday, releasing on Twitter a very brief teaser, featuring the series' sinister animatronic doll, and statement from creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.
“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” reads the statement from director Hwang. “As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”
Core Squid Game characters Seong Gi-hun and the "Front Man" return, Hwang said. "You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su," he added.
Season 1 of the Korean-language Squid Game is Netflix's most watched show after 28 day on platform ever, capturing 1.8 billion views following its September release.
