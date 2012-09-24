Netflix Loses Most A+E Streaming Content

Netflix has

dropped some 40 TV shows and miniseries from A+E Networks from its

video-streaming service, representing more than 800 hours of content, while it

continues to offer a smaller selection of A+E's programming, Variety reported.

Shows no longer

available via streaming on Netflix as of last Friday, Sept. 21, include

History's Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars and American Pickers,

along with A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter, Gene Simmons: Family Jewels,

Hoarders and Intervention, according to Variety.

Up to 300 hours of mostly older content from channels including A&E, History

and Bio remains on Netflix, the trade magazine reported.

Netflix director

of corporate communications Joris Evers said that the company's rights to some

of the A+E content expired last week, while some is still available.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.