Netflix Loses Most A+E Streaming Content
Netflix has
dropped some 40 TV shows and miniseries from A+E Networks from its
video-streaming service, representing more than 800 hours of content, while it
continues to offer a smaller selection of A+E's programming, Variety reported.
Shows no longer
available via streaming on Netflix as of last Friday, Sept. 21, include
History's Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars and American Pickers,
along with A&E's Dog the Bounty Hunter, Gene Simmons: Family Jewels,
Hoarders and Intervention, according to Variety.
Up to 300 hours of mostly older content from channels including A&E, History
and Bio remains on Netflix, the trade magazine reported.
Netflix director
of corporate communications Joris Evers said that the company's rights to some
of the A+E content expired last week, while some is still available.
