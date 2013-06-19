Netflix to Launch in the Netherlands

Netflix announced Wednesday that it will launch a

subscription streaming service in the Netherlands late this year, where it will

offer its mix of TV shows, movies and originals such as House of Cards

and Arrested Development.

The announcement comes about two months after the company

told investors that it would launch an additional European market during the

second half of 2013.

Netflix did not set a specific launch date or announce

pricing for its coming Dutch debut, but will set up a website at www.netflix.nl, where

potential customers can sign in and be alerted about future launch details.

Netflix's baseline streaming service in the U.S. runs $7.99 per month.

The launch will mark the next step in Netflix's

international expansion, and follow forays into the Nordics in the fourth

quarter of 2012, and in the United Kingdom and Ireland in the first quarter of

2012. Netflix has also extended services to Canada, Mexico, and

throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Netflix added 1 million international streaming

subs in the first quarter of 2013, extending its international sub base past

7.14 million. The company ended

the first quarter with 29.17 U.S. streaming subs.