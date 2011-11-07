Netflix Inks U.K. Deal with MGM

Netflix has inked a multi-year licensing agreement with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for rights in the U.K. and Ireland to the premium pay TV window for most of MGM's first run feature films. The deal will make Netflix the exclusive subscription streaming service in the two markets for the films.

Netflix announced last month that it would launch its service in the UK and Ireland early in 2012.

The MGM titles will be available exclusively for Netflix within one year of their theatrical release and will give Netflix subscribers in the UK and Ireland access to the films televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and mobile phones.

The deal includes such films as The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: There and Back Again, Zookeeper starring Kevin James, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, with Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton, and 21 Jump Street, featuring Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube.

An extensive selection of great MGM catalogue titles will also be available on the Netflix service in the UK and Ireland, including Capote, Fargo, The Usual Suspects, West Side Story and The Amityville Horror.

"We are delighted to be entering the UK and Ireland with a legendary studio like MGM at our side," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, in a statement. "And we are excited to be extending our relationship with MGM from the U.S. to these important markets and proud to be the exclusive home for their films in the traditional Pay TV window."