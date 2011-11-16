Netflix Inks Miramax Deal for U.K., Ireland

Netflix continued its international expansion Wednesday, agreeing to a multi-year deal with Miramax for rights to a broad range of the studio's films to Netflix members in the U.K. and Ireland.

Netflix announced in October that it would launch a service in the U.K. and Ireland in 2012.

Beginning in early 2012, Netflix in those markets will be able to stream the studio's films over the internet to connected TVs, tablets, game consoles, computers and mobile phones. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

"Netflix is proud to be able to offer the unmatched mix of award-winning, independent and commercially successful films Miramax is known for," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, in a statement."Miramax films are already favorites of Netflix members in the U.S. and Latin America and we're sure they'll be incredibly popular in the U.K. and Ireland as well."

Mike Lang, CEO of Miramax added in a statement that "this agreement further extends our broader international digital distribution strategy, as we continue to offer consumers around the world our extraordinary collection of Miramax films."

The agreement includes such titles as Pulp Fiction, Chicago,Cold Mountain, The English Patient, Good Will Hunting, The Aviator, Bad Santa, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Chocolat, Finding Neverland, and Gangs of New York.

The agreement builds on a previous deals. An extensive selection of legendary Miramax titles is already available to Netflix consumers in the United States and Latin America.