Netflix Hits Brazilian Shores

Netflix on Monday launched a Portuguese-language streaming video service in Brazil, kicking off a 43-country rollout in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next week.

In Brazil, Netflix is offering thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, accessible over a broadband connection via computers, Sony PlayStations and Nintendo Wii consoles for a monthly subscription $14.99 (Brazilian). As it does in the U.S. and Canada, the company is Brazilians a free, one-month trial of the service.

At the end of June, Netflix had 25.56 million subscribers (24.6 million in the U.S., 970,000 in Canada), up 70% from the year earlier.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.