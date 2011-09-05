Netflix Hits Brazilian Shores
Netflix on Monday launched a Portuguese-language streaming video service in Brazil, kicking off a 43-country rollout in Latin America and the Caribbean over the next week.
In Brazil, Netflix is offering thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, accessible over a broadband connection via computers, Sony PlayStations and Nintendo Wii consoles for a monthly subscription $14.99 (Brazilian). As it does in the U.S. and Canada, the company is Brazilians a free, one-month trial of the service.
At the end of June, Netflix had 25.56 million subscribers (24.6 million in the U.S., 970,000 in Canada), up 70% from the year earlier.
