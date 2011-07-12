Netflix Hikes Price of DVD-Plus-Streaming Service Up to 60%

Citing the need to better reflect "underlying costs," Netflix is effectively raising the cost to subscribers who want both DVDs by mail and Internet-streaming video selections by up to 60% by eliminating the unlimited DVD-plus-streaming plans in the U.S.

For new Netflix members, the changes will be effective immediately. For existing members, the new pricing will start for charges on or after Sept. 1, 2011.

Netflix on Tuesday announced it will offer two separate DVD-only plans: $7.99 a month for the 1 DVD out at-a-time plan and $11.99 a month for the two DVDs out at-a-time plan. The company rolled out the $7.99-per-month streaming-only plan last November.

