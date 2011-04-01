Netflix Gets 'Glee,' 'Sons of Anarchy' In Expanded Fox Deal

Netflix users can watch the first two seasons of FX's Sons of Anarchy as well as the first season of Fox's primetime hit Glee starting Friday, under an expanded distribution pact with Twentieth Century Fox.

The new multiyear, nonexclusive digital distribution agreement also grants Netflix access to library series such as Ally McBeal and The Wonder Years. Fox will also make a number of library movies available to Netflix after their premium pay television license periods conclude.

The Fox deal comes after premium cable nets have pulled back from the streaming service.



