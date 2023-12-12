Netflix Experiences Significant Service Disruption
Downdetector reported more than 20,000 complaints Monday
Netflix confirmed a significant service outage that lasted about three hours Monday afternoon, with more than 20,000 users registering complaints on Downdetector.
From around 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST, users received a message indicating their was a problem with their WiFi network when they tried to stream content on Netflix.
The streaming company released a statement saying it was experiencing "technical issues" that affected "some" customers.
On social media, subscribers described using myriad device platforms, ranging from Roku smart TVs to gaming consoles. And there was no reports of any related service interruption for Google or Amazon cloud services.
The problem appeared to be resolved by 8 p.m. It's unclear how widespread the outage was and whether it affected other regions beyond the United States.
Anyone else having problems with #NetflixHave they admitted that the issue is their end yet? pic.twitter.com/c7i9yd3jj9December 12, 2023
It’s not you, it’s Netflix. Widespread outages right now around the world with Netflix. pic.twitter.com/j41jSTsPcpDecember 12, 2023
The Netflix service is down #Netflix pic.twitter.com/DbbWFqntYTDecember 11, 2023
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.