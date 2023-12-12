Netflix Experiences Significant Service Disruption

Netflix confirmed a significant service outage that lasted about three hours Monday afternoon, with more than 20,000 users registering complaints on Downdetector.

From around 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST, users received a message indicating their was a problem with their WiFi network when they tried to stream content on Netflix.

The streaming company released a statement saying it was experiencing "technical issues" that affected "some" customers.

On social media, subscribers described using myriad device platforms, ranging from Roku smart TVs to gaming consoles. And there was no reports of any related service interruption for Google or Amazon cloud services.

The problem appeared to be resolved by 8 p.m. It's unclear how widespread the outage was and whether it affected other regions beyond the United States.

Anyone else having problems with #NetflixHave they admitted that the issue is their end yet? pic.twitter.com/c7i9yd3jj9December 12, 2023 See more

It’s not you, it’s Netflix. Widespread outages right now around the world with Netflix. pic.twitter.com/j41jSTsPcpDecember 12, 2023 See more