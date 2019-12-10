Netflix Debuts New Season of ‘Grace and Frankie’ Jan. 15

Season six of Grace and Frankie begins on Netflix Jan. 15. Jane Fonda plays Grace and Lily Tomlin plays Frankie, women whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay, and are leaving their wives for each other.

Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston play the ex-husbands.

Netflix calls Grace and Frankie “sparring partners and partners-in-crime.”

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris created the show. They are executive producers, along with Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Fonda, Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

Season five premiered in January 2019.