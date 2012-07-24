Netflix Cites Olympics as Hurting Q3 Sub Growth, Viewing

Netflix expects NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2012 London

Olympic Games to have a "negative impact" on U.S. viewing and

subscriber signups for the current quarter.

The company on Tuesday said it gained 530,000 streaming

subscribers in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2012 to stand at 23.9 million

and added another 560,000 internationally -- but the company's growth rates

were well below its Q1 results.

For Q3, Netflix said it expects 1 million to 1.8 million

U.S. net adds. "If we finish Q3 in the high end of that range, we would

remain on track for 7 million domestic net additions for the year; otherwise it

would be challenging to achieve that goal by year end," CEO Reed Hastings

and CFO David Wells said in a letter to shareholders.

